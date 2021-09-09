SNP MSP Desperately Uses Google Mid-Debate

The SNP in Westminster have often complained about the archaic nature of Commons rules, and said Britain’s parliament needs dragging into the 21st century – like their home in Holyrood. Footage from this afternoon’s plenary, however, suggests the modern ways of the Scottish parliament are getting in the way of proper debate. As many SNP MSPs struggled to define what constitutes a nightclub during their domestic Covid passport debate, out of desperation Gillian Martin pulled her phone out to debate via Google, only to provide the definition of “late opening premises” instead. Perhaps she can take some time to Google how to make a decent speech before next time…