Left-Wing Brammar Set to Be Appointed Head Of News

The Times is reporting that the BBC is set to appoint the left-wing former editor of HuffPost Jess Brammar as Head of News. This appointment will be seen by many as a challenge to the claim that the BBC is an impartial news organisation…

Brexit-hating Brammar’s appointment will prove controversial. She has faced opposition from BBC Board member Robbie Gibb and the Leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg who asked whether the BBC would appoint someone from Guido. No doubt a confirmation of her appointment would prompt an even bigger backlash…

Jess Brammar’s appointment comes in spite of the fact that Tim Davie told staff in September 2020 that the BBC must “urgently… champion and recommit to impartiality” and “if you want to be an opinionated columnist or a partisan campaigner on social media, then that is a valid choice, but you should not be working at the BBC”. With Frans Unsworth stepping down after a 40-year career another critical BBC job is up for grabs. That position will need to go to someone who will rein in Brammar’s instincts…