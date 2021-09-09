Lee Anderson: Blast Extinction Rebellion with Water Cannons

Always keen to make a splash, no nonsense Lee Anderson is leading the charge against Extinction Rebellion. Taking to Facebook he’s called on the Met to blast protestors with water cannons. Surely Boris could be persuaded – when he was Mayor of London he spent £320,000 on three of them…

In a statement Lee explained:

“Just last week over 2,000 Police Officers were needed in one day to control the demonstrations and over 500 people were arrested. What a waste of Police time and taxpayer’s money to police these protests that achieve nothing apart from damaging property, blocking roads, stopping people going to work and preventing emergency service vehicles getting to their destinations. Maybe it’s time to bring back water canons which would help disperse the crowds and give our streets a good clean whilst allowing our Police Officers to get on with the day job.”

Lee’s water cannon idea has multiple upsides: not only does it disperse the nuisance-makers, they’d also get a proper shower for once…