Labour Shadow Cabinet Minister “Hopes” to See NHS Budget Fall

Shadow Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government appeared on GB News this morning to talk about the National Insurance hike. When Tom Harwood suggested that “catch up funding does need to stop and the NHS budget would fall”, Reed agreed, stating:

“You would hope so but what we need is a timetable and a plan for delivering that”.

Things are getting confusing: Tories hiking taxes, Labour voting against them. Perhaps it isn’t so surprising to hear that Reed hopes to see the NHS budget fall…