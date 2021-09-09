End of Free Movement Sees Costa Raise Wages

Costa has joined with road haulage firms in boosting wages of staff, thanks to the end of freedom of movement cutting off their supply of unlimited cheap foreign labour. Yet more proof of a Brexit dividend…

The coffee shop chain has announced that all of its 14,500 workers will see an increase of 5% from October, ranging from a 45p per hour boost for the lowest paid and 65p an hour for the most experienced baristas. More beans for everyone to count…

Politicos will remember the head of the remain campaign, Stuart Rose, raising the ire of fellow Remainers at the start of the Brexit campaign in 2016, after admitting an end to freedom of movement would increase wages for the lowest paid in society:

Turns out the Remain campaign did at least call one thing correctly…