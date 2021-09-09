Coffey & Truss Announce Return of Tory Karaoke

Tory conference-goers may have been privileged enough to witness the highlight of 2017’s gathering: when Matt Hancock and Thérèse Coffey performed a jaw-dropping duet of Don’t Stop Me Now to an enraptured crowd. A stunning performance soon followed by ballads from the likes of James Cleverly, Kelly Tolhurst and Nigel Evans…

MPs hoping to revel in a repeat of Coffey’s infamous partying will soon be in luck, after being invited to a “September Soirée on [the] Upper Ministerial Corridor” this afternoon. Thérèse Coffey will be co-hosting with Liz Truss, who tease ‘an opportunity to extend the enjoyment for those in the mood for a sing-song‘ afterwards. Will Sir Lindsay be happy with such flagrant anti-Covid celebrations on the parliamentary estate?