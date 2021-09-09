Care Minister Doesn’t Know Whether Gavin Williamson is Racist or Incompetent

A classic morning media round bombing by care minister Helen Whately this morning. Asked by Nick Ferrari whether Gavin Williamson’s confusion of two black English sports stars was down to racism or incompetence, Whately defended him by saying “I don’t know”:

Ferrari: Is he racist or incompetent?

Whately: You’ll forgive for for saying, I again have probably seen no more of this than what you have seen

Ferrari: What more do you need? He’s mixed up two prominent English black sportsmen, he’s got them the wrong way round, I repeat my question – is this through incompetence or racism?

Whately: Honestly I don’t know

Ferrari: So it could be racism?

Whately: He’s put out his explanation and there’s really nothing more than I can say about it.