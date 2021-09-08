Preliminary Tests Imply Geronimo Was Free of TB

BBC reporter Andrew Plant has just tweeted a bombshell revelation:

“Initial post-mortem examination results on Geronimo the alpaca show no visible signs of Bovine TB. It’s not conclusive proof he was BTB-free – a lab will now look for signs of the disease in cells, a process which could take weeks more.”

This confirms what Guido suspected from the start of this bloody campaign: Geronimo was totally innocent, and he died in vain. There is blood on the hands of all those who called for this beloved creature’s execution. As Guido’s always said, innocent until proven TB.

UPDATE: The Chief Veterinary Officer says an initial post-mortem examination of Geronimo the alpaca has found a “number of TB-like lesions”. Geronimo had to go…

*These tests are preliminary and subject to change.