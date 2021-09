On Sky News this morning Sajid Javid told Kay Burley that when push comes to shove, 12-15-year-olds will be able to overrule their parents over whether they receive the vaccine. This revelation, however, comes just three days after Nadhim Zahawi bluntly told Sky News that parental consent will be required for the age group. Full stop, no caveats…

Forget breaking manifesto pledges from two years ago, ministers can’t even stick to pledges made half a week ago…