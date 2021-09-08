PMQs: Boris and Starmer Weaponise Tax Track Records

Today saw a real through-the-looking-glass PMQs session, as Boris boasted about stealing Liz Kendall’s own social care policy, and Starmer opposed the PM’s new policy with Boris’s own words from 2002. Boris seemingly came out on top, simply due to Starmer’s lack of any proper alternative plan…

A gleeful Boris revealed he’d been doing some research into Labour’s policies, and revealed that their own shadow social care minister Liz Kendal backed calls for a national insurance rise in 2018 to fund social care, saying it would be this country’s new Beveridge moment. It’s also emerged the Shadow Chancellor and Kendall signed a letter in 2018 calling for the government to set up a commission to investigate using a “hypothecated tax” to fund health and social care. Starmer’s director of policy, Claire Ainsley, also published a book that same year, proposing a hypothecated NHS tax and social care insurance scheme…

Meanwhile Sir Keir fought back with Boris’s own words from the chamber in 2002:

“national insurance increases are regressive”

A classic PMQs session, all the better for MPs being back in full force…