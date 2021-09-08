NHS Hiring 42 New Managers on Salaries Up to £270,000

Now that the government has decided to steal from working people’s pockets to throw yet more money at the NHS, it’s worth checking in on how some of that money will be spent. New job adverts on the Integrated Care Systems (ICS) recruitment page show that the NHS is now hiring 42 new chief executives to manage ‘integrated care boards‘ across the country, on salaries averaging £223,261. Seven of which will pay up to a whopping £270,000. 80% more than Boris himself…

The site explains how the new executives will help lead “new partnerships between the organisations that meet health and care needs across an area, [and] plan in a way that improves population health and reduces inequalities between different groups”. The job description also insists that candidates “actively champion diversity, inclusion, and equality of opportunity for all.” All life-saving work, no doubt.