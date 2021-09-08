Gavin Williamson Confuses Marcus Rashford with a Different Black Sports Star

As rumours swirl that his job hangs in the balance, today the Evening Standard publishes an interview with Gavin Williamson covering a range of topics – though just one will make headlines elsewhere. Gavin reflected on a productive call he had with Marcus Rashford:

“We met over Zoom and he seemed incredibly engaged, compassionate and charming but then he had to shoot off. I didn’t want to be the one that was holding him back from his training.”

Except he didn’t meet Marcus Rashford – Williamson’s team retrospectively clarified that he in fact spoke to rugby player Maro Itoje. Rashford’s own spokesperson also added that the footballer had “never had any direct communication with Williamson“. Williamson himself insists he just wants to get on with “the rigorous pursuit of high standards”…