Wales Boundary Review Announces Draft Boundaries, Eight Constituencies Axed

After English MPs learnt their boundary review fate back in June, today it’s been the turn of Welsh MPs. We already knew the proposals would be drastic after they’d previously announced the country would be facing the largest constituency cut of eight seats. While it’ll be up to more seasoned psephologists to decode which party will lose out most, it’s clear Tory MPs like Stephen Crabb, Simon Baynes, Rob Roberts and Jamie Wallis face big changes. Crabb especially, given his Preseli Pembrokeshire gets completely split in two.

Just Scotland and Northern Ireland left.

UPDATE: For those wondering the names of the new constituencies:

  1. Aberafan Porthcawl
  2. Aberconwy
  3. Alyn and Deeside
  4. Blaenau Gwent and Rhymney
  5. Brecon and Radnor
  6. Bridgend
  7. Caerfyrddin
  8. Cardiff Central
  9. Cardiff North
  10. Cardiff South and Penarth
  11. Cardiff West
  12. Ceredigion Preseli
  13. Clwyd
  14. Delyn
  15. Dwyfor Meirionydd
  16. Islwyn
  17. Llanelli
  18. Merthyr Tydfil and Aberdare
  19. Mid and South Pembrokeshire
  20. Monmouthshire
  21. Montgomeryshire and Glyndwr
  22. Newport East
  23. Newport West and Caerphilly
  24. Pontypridd
  25. Rhondda
  26. Swansea Central and North
  27. Swansea East and Neath
  28. Swansea West and Gower
  29. Torfaen
  30. Vale of Glamorgan
  31. Wexham
  32. Ynys Môn
mdi-tag-outline Boundary Review Wales
mdi-timer September 7 2021 @ 13:03 mdi-share-variant mdi-twitter mdi-facebook mdi-whatsapp mdi-telegram mdi-linkedin mdi-email mdi-printer
Home Page Next Story
View Comments