Welfare secretary Thérèse Coffey has used a statement in the Commons to confirm the triple lock on pensions will be for 2022/23, to avoid a potential 8% next April. Instead the country will move to a double lock, and will rise by inflation, or 2.5%. Coffey says it’s to stop pensioners “unfairly benefiting from a statistical anomaly”. A more sensible manifesto promise to break, shame it comes just hours after another, more ridiculous one…