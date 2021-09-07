Suella Braverman Returns Ahead of Rumoured Reshuffle

Among the grinning faces in a cabinet photo put out by No. 10 this morning was the conspicuous re-appearance for Suella Braverman. Back in March, Braverman became the first minister to go on maternity leave, and was replaced by Michael Ellis, the solicitor general. While Guido understands Braverman isn’t back in the department until next week, she was nonetheless invited back to cabinet early today. Interestingly she sat behind a ‘minister without portfolio’ name tag. Where was Amanda Milling?

In turn, Michael Ellis was temporarily replaced by Lucy Frazer, who now faces a return to the backbenches. That is unless there’s some sort of conveniently-timed reshuffle this Thursday. A prospect that’s sounding more and more likely…