Rishi Confirms October 27th Budget

It’s all go today: while Boris is on his feet in the Commons, Rishi has just quietly confirmed the budget and spending review will both happen on Wednesday 27th October. He’s written to secretaries of state to launch the 2021 spending review, which will set departmental resources and budgets from 2022-23 to 2024-25. The Treasury notes that by 2024-25, core departmental spending will be £140 billion more per year in cash terms than at the start of the Parliament. Their homework must be in no later than 13th September…