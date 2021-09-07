Red Wall Tory MP’s Levelling Up Stalls

While most Tory MPs aren’t having a great post-recess return to work, given they’re being forced to put up taxes, Bassetlaw’s Brendan Clarke-Smith won the award for most stressful first day back. A mechanical error resulted in the MP getting stuck in one of parliament’s lifts for a full 50 minutes, while members of staff tried rescuing him and an increasing cohort of less-than-sympathetic Tory MPs turned up to laugh. And Tory MPs thought falling masonry was the worst their aging workplace could throw at them…

Upon initially grinding to a halt, Clarke-Smith tried using the intercom system to call for help, only for that to also farcically break down.

Perhaps this is the whips’ new way of preventing Tory rebellions…