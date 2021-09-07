Paul Williams Breaks ‘No More Laddish Banter’ Promise

It doesn’t look like Paul Williams hasn’t learned much since his botched campaign in Hartlepool. Co-conspirators will remember how old social media posts showing the former Labour MP muse over his “favourite Tory MILFs” resulted in a grovelling apology (just days before he lost the by-election) in which he claimed “I wouldn’t dream of making comments like this now”. At the time, Guido thought Williams jumped the gun a bit – the tweets were a decade old, and people change a lot over ten years…

Not Dr. Paul, as it turns out. Yet another social media post has emerged from just three weeks ago which shows he’s still at it:

A bit dry…