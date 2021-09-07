Nick Robinson Tells Zahawi He’s a Waste of Time

Nadhim Zahawi, usually rather adept at his media performances, came under short shrift from Nick Robinson this morning as he was forced into talking about the government’s soon-to-be-announced social care reform, before knowing the details. Robinson rightly pointed out the interview was a waste of time if all the minister could do was tell listeners to wait and see what was going to be announced, threatening to cut the interview short. Zahawi dodged the threat, managing to get through another few minutes of questions…