Tory MPs’ Rishi Lobbying Bonanza at Commons Drinks Reception

Tory MPs are looking forward to a swanky back-to-school reunion on the Commons terrace this evening. The 1922 Committee is set to host a drinks reception, which – while technically informal – will prove a prime opportunity for backbenchers to challenge Rishi over the impending National Insurance rise. And/or the triple lock scrap / Universal Credit changes /furlough / spending review / budget / net-zero costs…

Guido hears Rishi may not be the only Cabinet member in attendance, however, with rumours abound that Boris is now also set to gatecrash. While one committee source says they presumed the PM’s attendance was a given (after his previous invite to the end-of-term party was scuppered following a Covid pinging) there is a strong incentive to keep an eye on your ambitious chancellor, ahead of a choppy week of controversial, No. 10-driven fiscal announcements. Long-lens paparazzi, bagsy your spaces on Westminster Bridge now…