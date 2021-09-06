NHS Blog Tells White People to “Be Uncomfortable” About Race

Co-conspirators on social media yesterday will have been hard-pressed to miss the emergence of a new NHS blog on their Senior Leadership Onboarding and Support website, entitled “Dear white people in the UK”. Written by their equality, diversity and inclusion lead at the nursing and midwifery council, the blog informs white people they should “be uncomfortable” about racial issues in society. Take back control, protect the NHS, promote critical race theory…

Author Aishnine Benjamin – who, surprise surprise, has a degree in American studies with race and culture from Middlesex University – has a guide for white people on race, as well as a number of reading recommendations:

Don’t be defensive. This isn’t personal and it’s not really about you. Everybody is at a disadvantage when our formal institutions perpetuate inequalities. Don’t say ‘I’m not political’ to excuse yourself from this conversation. Right now, ignorance isn’t an excuse. You can’t unsee what you have seen. You don’t have to be vocal but do ‘listen’. Listening means being open to hearing what black and minority ethnic people are saying. Be open to their lived experiences (if they choose to talk about them). You would be hard pushed to find a black or Asian person that doesn’t have a personal story of racism. Work on your empathy. Visualise yourself in the other person’s shoes. Discrimination is dehumanisation and the only way to see a person as human is to empathise with them. Be uncomfortable.

According to a job ad for a similar-looking position back in 2020, Benjamin is paid between £46,914 – £55,193…