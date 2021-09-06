Extinction Rebellion’s Breast Activist Vows “Global Boob Tour”

Extinction Rebellion’s most persuasive figurehead, Laura Amherst, has promised to embark on a “boob world tour” to strip away misconceptions about climate change and expose the enormous bumps in the road that lay ahead. Laura insists her boyfriend is entirely supportive of her open style of campaigning…

As part of her attempts to milk attention, Amherst recently used Instagram to draw attention to the benefits of a plant-based alternative lifestyle:

Will Laura’s plant milk help bones grow big and strong?
mdi-tag-outline Extinction Rebellion Totty Watch
mdi-account-multiple-outline Laura Amherst
mdi-timer September 6 2021 @ 11:02 mdi-share-variant mdi-twitter mdi-facebook mdi-whatsapp mdi-telegram mdi-linkedin mdi-email mdi-printer
Home Page Next Story
View Comments