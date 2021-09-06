Defensive Boris Attacks Starmer’s Afghanistan No-Show

A packed chamber this afternoon for the Commons’ first session post-recess, once again to debate Afghanistan. A feisty Sir Keir came out fighting:
“Even if they could identify who they had left behind, the Government does not have a plan to get anybody out.”
“We have a Prime Minister incapable of international leadership just when we needed it most.”
Boris’ chosen push-back focused on Starmer’s previous no-shows at Afghanistan debates:
“As far as I can remember, he didn’t even bother to turn up to the first of the three statements I’ve given on Afghanistan in this house, Mr. Speaker, this year … such were his instincts and such was his understanding of this issue!’
Dominic Raab sat silently by his side…