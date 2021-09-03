UK Bails Australia Out with Four Million Pfizer Dose Swap

Australia’s sluggish vaccine rollout has received a boost this morning after the UK agreed to send our cousins four million Pfizer doses. PM Scott Morrison called the vials “four million doses of hope” and says they will touch down within weeks. The deal will double their current September stock…

Speaking in Australia overnight, Morrison celebrated the agreement – which will see the donation reciprocated towards the end of the year – as a “good deal between mates”, from “Downing Street to Down Under”. Morrison told the press conference: “Thanks Boris, I owe you a beer, cheers.” Cheers to that…