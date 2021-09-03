Stalling Trudeau Threatens Another Snap Election if he Fails to Win Majority

A desperate Justin Trudeau used last night’s first televised Canadian election debate to threaten another snap election within 18 months should he fail to win a majority. It would be the eighth federal vote in 19 years…

As Guido reported earlier in the week, despite calling an election presuming he’d win an easy majority, the Liberal leader is now behind the Canadian Conservatives in almost every poll, some putting him as far as eight points behind.

With just 18 days to go, this may prove to be one of the most interesting Western elections for a while…