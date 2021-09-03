London Assembly Grapples with London’s Most Pressing Issue

Away from the Mayor’s office co-conspirators may not keep up-to-date with the work of the London Assembly. While they may not have much power, they can at least try and hold Sadiq’s feet to the fire; so what have they been up to this week? Scrutinising his crime record? Holding his house-building record to account? Lobbying to ban fish as funfair prizes…

Reports are received by the @RSPCA_official each year regarding pets given as prizes via fairgrounds, social media and other channels in England.



The issue predominantly concerns goldfish.



That’s why we agreed this motion👇@emmabest22 pic.twitter.com/qGQlXnZiwd — London Assembly (@LondonAssembly) September 2, 2021

In a summer filled with enough animal news to keep the RSPCA press team busy 24/7, it looks like Pen Farthing may have a new top priority campaign to latch on to when he’s settled his current menagerie of refugee cats and dogs. In the meantime Guido hopes the GLA don’t allow their pet projects to let Sadiq off the hook…