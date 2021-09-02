Williamson: Raab Will “Absolutely” Stay On As Foreign Secretary

It’s been a difficult few weeks for Dominic Raab, so Guido is sure he’ll be resting easy in Qatar this morning knowing he still has at least one friend in town. Appearing on LBC ahead of the new school term, embattled Education Secretary Gavin Williamson responded to Nick Ferrari’s questions over Raab’s future by insisting he wasn’t “the Arsenal of the cabinet” and he would “absolutely” stay on:

“Dom will absolutely be in the cabinet, he will absolutely be Foreign Secretary, he’s absolutely dedicated and committed to delivering for this country, but also for helping those people who need our support in Afghanistan as well.”

When asked if he’d have flown to Crete just before the fall of Afghanistan, Williamson said “as Education Secretary you tend not to have holidays“. Friends like these…