Truss’s Latest Free Trade Pork Barrel Politics

Trade secretary Liz Truss continues to make her 2015 self proud, after today announcing new pork markets – though this time in Mexico rather than Beijing. A department press release reveals Truss has managed to open up Mexico’s market to British pork for the first time, with an expected trade boost of £50 million in just five years. She’s going the whole hog ahead of next year’s reshuffle…

Liz says “This is a huge win for our farmers and food producers and I look forward to seeing high-quality British pork being enjoyed in Mexico very soon.” Liz’s pork victory piggybacks off the government’s securing of £130,000 per year cattle semen exports to Mexico in 2020…