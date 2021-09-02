New Report Advises Labour Shut Up to Win Next Election

A new report from Labour in Communications – a group of around 1200 party supporters working across PR, public affairs and communications – has concluded that the antidote to Labour’s 11-year-long electoral woes is to simply stop making new policy announcements and “concentrate on a handful of those already announced“. Which does beg the question of what these “already announced” policies even are, given their “policy roadmap” currently consists of six bullet points…

The report, titled Fit for the Future, also offers a series of helpful guidelines to revive the party’s prospects. Included among them are:

“Integrating and investing in digital, placing it at the core of the communications strategy”

“Reintroducing a pledge card of announcements to tie together different policies”

“Holding shadow cabinet meetings outside of London on a rotational basis to detoxify the party’s London-centric image“

Labour in Communications claims Labour has announced over 200 non-Covid related policies since Starmer became leader. A prize for anyone who came name more than a couple…