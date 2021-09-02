Labour Blames Williamson for UK School Closures, Despite Controlling Wales

Today Labour has released a “back to school report” on Gavin Williamson’s “biggest failures from the last year“, blaming the education secretary and the government for “outstrip[ping] European countries in the length of school closures” during the pandemic, and claiming Labour has offered “proactive measures” to keep them open. A damning indictment of Williamson’s performance… if you ignore the fact education policy in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland is devolved…

The data cited in the report, provided by the House of Commons Library, analyses school closures from across the UK, and finds that since January last year UK kids have been out of the classroom for 44% of the total school days. Bumping that number up, of course, was none other than Mark Drakeford, who closed Welsh secondary schools during his October “firebreak” lockdown (whilst schools remained open in England, even during November’s national restrictions), and staggered their reopening from March this year. In England, all children returned to school at the same time. Always a good idea to double-check your homework…