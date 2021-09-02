Holyrood Outrage After Tory MSP Heckles Sturgeon During FMQs

Chaotic scenes at the end of today’s FMQs session in Holyrood, after Conservative MSP Tess White interrupted Sturgeon during her closing statement. Discussing the prevalence of anti-Irish chants at football matches in Scotland, Sturgeon said:

“Anybody who chooses to live in Scotland… this is their home.”

To which White shouted out:

“Unless you’re English.”

The chamber soon erupted into cries of disapproval across party lines, with Sturgeon adding:

“I would not normally do this but I am so deeply offended by the comment that I do want, after the session, to take it up with you, so that, with your permission, the member may be asked to reflect on that and to withdraw that comment.”

They don’t like it up em…