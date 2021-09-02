GMB’s Ratings Crisis

After his resounding Ofcom victory against “Princess Pinocchio” yesterday, Piers jokingly asked whether it meant he could have his job back at GMB. By the sounds of things, they should be begging him to return.

New figures for the breakfast show reveal a ratings crisis: a year ago today, Piers and Susanna brought in 788,000 viewers; today just 562,000 tuned in – an 18.8% audience share. On bank holiday Monday the show’s figures crashed to a recent record low of just 382,000 – 14.6%. In April 2020 Guido barbed Piers after ratings fell from 1.23 million to 704,000 in one month – today’s figures make Piers’s hosting look like a golden era for the show…