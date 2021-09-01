Labour Staff Vote for Anti-Sackings Strike Action

In August Guido reported Unite and GMB were balloting strike action over potential sackings in Southside, after Labour’s general secretary David Evans said the party was seeking at least 90 redundancies. The results of the ballots are now in, and Labour staff have overwhelmingly backed action if the party pursues the sackings:

Unite: 78% of members on a 90% turnout

GMB: 76% of members on a 79% turnout

22% of members in the former, and 23% in the latter, voted no. If only Sir Keir could work out who they are they’d be great candidates for the sack…

The two unions now say they’ll meet Labour management on Friday and are hopeful “an agreement can be reached on a way forward that avoids compulsory redundancies and industrial action”. Another acutely awkward time for Labour ahead of Starmer’s first in-person conference…