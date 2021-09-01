ASI Heading for Wonk Reshuffle

The Adam Smith Institute is heading for a personnel shake-up after Guido confirmed deputy director Matt Kilcoyne is set to depart at the end of the year. Succession options are now being discussed, with the possibility of a job share between the ASI’s head of government affairs John Macdonald, and head of external affairs Morgan Schondelmeier. Kilcoyne is heading off for as-of-yet currently unknown pastures, after reaching the unofficial retirement age of nearly 30. Guido hears other changes may soon be afoot. Think tank obsessives watch this space…