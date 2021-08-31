ScotNats Turn on BBC and Greta over Climate Criticism

Greta Thunberg’s made the cardinal sin of climate activism: daring to attack a left-wing government. Asked by BBC Scotland whether Scotland is a world leader in climate change, the 18-year-old opined:

“No, of course there are countries… there are some who do a bit more than certain others, but then again, if we look at it in a broader perspective, I think that we can safely say that there are no countries at least in the global north that are doing even close to what would be needed”

Contrary to Sturgeon’s insistence that Scotland’s climate change legislation is “world leading”…

The interview only came out a couple of hours ago, yet left-wing independence activists are outraged. Some are denying Greta even said words to such effect, despite there being a video in the article. SNP MP Angus MacNeil was one prominent voice, countering the BBC’s headline with “BBC Scotland News is “Not a world leader of reflecting truth in headlines”

BBC Scotland News is "Not a world leader of reflecting truth in headlines." https://t.co/AWBliyUN7j — Angus B MacNeil MP (@AngusMacNeilSNP) August 31, 2021

Others have questioned why BBC Scotland would focus on Sturgeon’s government rather than the UK government. Shame those devolved powers come with obligations to be held to account…

Greta herself isn’t coming away unscathed. One pro-Indy tweeter who’s previously voiced concerns about climate change responded, “And I don’t regard Greta Thunberg as a world leader/expert on climate change. Just another person with a big mouth opinion.” Verified game programmer Mike Dailly says Greta’s showing a “lack of understanding of the position Scotland is in”

It's also telling that she's blaming Scotland for opening up new oil fields, showing a lack of understanding of the position Scotland is in, within the Union and it's limited climate powers.



"..are planning to actually expand fossil fuel infrastructure.."https://t.co/0ZVJ20YRTl — Mike Dailly™ 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿💙 (@mdf200) August 31, 2021

Looks like Greta may be heading for a frosty reception at COP26…