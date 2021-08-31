Gove’s Daughter Disowns Disco Daddy

Despite cringing with horror, the Westminster village owes a debt of gratitude to Michael Gove for providing a full bank holiday weekend’s-worth of Twitter content, after being filmed in a Scottish nightclub. Theresa May would be proud.

While Michael is yet to respond to the incident – other than a “friend” denying he tried to get out of paying the £5 entry fee by boasting he was the “Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster” – 18-year-old daughter Beatrice has had some thoughts. A number of TikTok comments from her claim Michael’s been up in Scotland “to see his “family””, joked “he’s more of a child than me” and topped it off with the classic child-of-divorce line “Bro idk he’s not MY dad no more”

A video from her referencing the clips also appears to call her dad “a national embarrassment”

Guido wouldn’t expect anything less from a teenage daughter…