1922 Committee Treasurer: Many Tory MPs Share View Gavin Williamson Should be Sacked

Guido’s Calgie appeared alongside Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown MP on Sunday night, taking the opportunity to follow up his story from earlier in the week that the 1922 treasurer believes Gavin Williamson should be sacked. After having nothing to add last week, Sir Geoffrey defended himself, arguing “I think it is probably time for somebody else to take over the reins of education”. When Calgie asked whether the Tory grandee felt many of his colleagues shared the view, he boldly claimed:

“I think many of my colleagues probably wouldn’t voice it quite as stridently and quite as publicly as I do, but I suspect privatly there will be quite a number that have the same views as I do”

The bell tolls for thee, Gavin…