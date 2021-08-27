Vaccine Hopefuls Missed Jabs Due to Extinction Rebellion Protests

Extinction Rebellion has shown little regard for people’s lives when it comes to blocking ambulances, so Guido’s not surprised to hear their protests are now affecting the vaccine rollout. Yesterday a friend of Guido’s turned up to a pop-up vaccine clinic in SW1, having booked in for their second jab. After a couple of minutes, a member of staff came out to inform the queue of around 10 people that there was a “problem with a few of the vials” and they weren’t sure they’d have enough to do everyone – all of whom had appointments.

The queue were informed the centre would be unable to get replacements in the time left before closing due to “the Extinction Rebellion protests” blocking much of Westminster, especially Victoria Street by BEIS. As a result the vaccine hopefuls were turned away around forty-five minutes before the the centre would otherwise have closed. At least two among the expectant group had their first doses effectively prevented as a result of Extinction Rebellion’s expensive, police time-wasting protests. Still over a week to go…