Happy #PositiveTwitterDay Everyone!

Today marks the ninth annual #PositiveTwitterDay, the day when we all try to be a bit nicer on the sometimes hellish social media platform. Guido and co-conspirators will be trying to engage even more civilly than normal today with cyber-nats, remainers, anti-vaxxers, socialists and wokesters…
Sunder Katwala has some thoughts on how you can play a part in making Twitter a more civil space on #PositiveTwitterDay today and participate in a number of ways:
Social media, or at least UK political Twitter, is a little less angry than it was during the Corbyn era or in the period between the referendum and Brexit. Use Positive Twitter Day to spark a broader conversation – on Twitter and elsewhere – about how we, as users, can shape the norms that we want on social media. Help spread a bit of civility in these polarised times. Twitter can be a place for the exchange of information rather than the abuse of political opponents. To tweet your support just click this link #PositiveTwitterDay