Happy #PositiveTwitterDay Everyone!

Today marks the ninth annual #PositiveTwitterDay, the day when we all try to be a bit nicer on the sometimes hellish social media platform. Guido and co-conspirators will be trying to engage even more civilly than normal today with cyber-nats, remainers, anti-vaxxers, socialists and wokesters…

Sunder Katwala has some thoughts on how you can play a part in making Twitter a more civil space on #PositiveTwitterDay today and participate in a number of ways:

Try to have a conversation, not a shouting match, with someone with whom you don’t agree. Caps lock off.

Tweet about somebody on the other side of a big debate – but whose views and perspective you have learnt something from, because of how they engage.

Share a positive experience of using Twitter – how people rallied round to support you personally, or how it helped you spread the word about something that really mattered.

Or just join in the discussion and show your support with the #PositiveTwitterDay hashtag.

Social media, or at least UK political Twitter, is a little less angry than it was during the Corbyn era or in the period between the referendum and Brexit. Use Positive Twitter Day to spark a broader conversation – on Twitter and elsewhere – about how we, as users, can shape the norms that we want on social media. Help spread a bit of civility in these polarised times. Twitter can be a place for the exchange of information rather than the abuse of political opponents. To tweet your support just click this link #PositiveTwitterDay