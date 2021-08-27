AstraZeneca Most Effective Vaccine at Reducing Hospitalisations

A new real-world study examining the comparative effectiveness of the Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Sputnik, and Sinopharm vaccines has concluded that the AstraZeneca vaccine is the most effective at reducing hospitalisations and preventing deaths. In terms of a hospitalisation leaderboard, the study finds:

🥇AstraZeneca – 1.53% hospitalised 🥈Pfizer – 1.99% hospitalised 🥉Sputnik V – 2.24% hospitalised 🟠 Sinopharm – 6.94% hospitalised 🔴 Unvaccinated – 13.22% hospitalised

The report makes for a fascinating real-world study; collected from data in Bahrain where all four vaccines have been deployed to over a million citizens, it allowed for a direct comparison while keeping various other population differentials constant. It’s also one of the largest batches of data to be collected on the efficacy of both Russia’s Sputnik and China’s Sinopharm jabs. The paper’s authors suggest its findings may “guide the choice of vaccines in the context of the Delta variant.” Essentially, steer clear of China’s weak medicine…