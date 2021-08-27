12-Year-Old Jacob Rees-Mogg Outlines Plans to be PM at 70, will “Stay a Bachelor”

A hilarious interview with a young Jacob Rees-Mogg has resurfaced thanks to a French TV archive Twitter account. The film shows a precocious 12-year-old Mogg candidly explain his hopes to be “the managing director of GEC” by 30 and PM by 70, because:

“…at that age you could have made all your millions and billions and you’ve got plenty of money and you’ll have time to spend on politics.”

Asked whether he planned to get married he pontificates, “I intend to remain a bachelor because I don’t want to get divorced and have the wife take all my money”.