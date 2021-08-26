Westminster’s Dogged Return to Post-Covid Normality #NationalDogDay

Politicos will be delighted to learn the much-loved Westminster Dog of the Year competition is finally returning after a two-year hiatus. 2019’s was canceled due to security concerns given the constant presence of Brexit protests, and 2020’s because of Covid. At long last, however, MPs will finally be able to get their puppies out for the press…

The Kennel Club has proudly announced the competition will take place on Thursday 28th October in the usual Victoria Tower Gardens. Guido wonders whether the expected Holocaust memorial in said gardens will force them to find a new venue in future…

Co-conspirator favourite Lee Anderson has made no bones about his intentions to enter, entering 13-year-old Alfie whom he adopted two years ago for the prestigious award.

Owen Sharp, chief executive of Dogs Trust promises the pageant will be “strictly apolitical; judges will be looking for the dogs’ good deeds and devotion to their owner rather than policies or opinions”. It looks like Alex Norris’ two-year reign – alongside his unfortunately named winning pup Corona – will be shortly coming to an end…