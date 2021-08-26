Starmer Predicted Summer of Covid “Chaos and Confusion”

We’re now five weeks on from Freedom Day, and while cases and deaths have inevitably ticked up over August, the overall picture is – as Guido pointed out earlier this month – far removed from the apocalyptic forecasts lapped up by parts of the media. Deaths are 90% lower than their peak, and daily case rates of around 30,000 pale in comparison to the 100,000-plus projections made by so-called experts in July.

Naturally amongst the chorus of voices predicting doom and gloom was Sir Keir, who warned of “chaos and confusion” after unlocking and called the decision “reckless” in the face of reports that 2 million people a week would soon be asked to self-isolate. Jon Ashworth said the same thing. Now that we’re nearly in September, it’s clear this supposed foresight was way off the mark. Covid makes a fool out of forecasters, and winter may well be difficult, yet the decision to open last month rather than now (or even later) was the right one. Perhaps Captain Hindsight should avoid attempts at foresight…