James Heappey Warns ISIS Terror Attack on Kabul Airport is Imminent

On this morning’s media round Armed Forces Minister James Heappey warned that a terror attack on Kabul airport by ISIS was imminent and that the group posed a credibly and deadly threat. The minister warned Nick Ferrari that he was:

“…given lines today for what might happen if the attack happened whilst I was doing this media round. We’re not doing this unnecessarily, we’re not being overly cautious. We’re doing this because there is real credibility to the intelligence.”

He also revealed that while he can’t say what time period we’re looking at for an attack, he was “was given lines today for what might happen if the attack happened while I was doing this media round.”

Despite these stark warnings, crowds of people remain outside of Kabul airport waiting to be processed. Britain has now evacuated over 11,000 Afghans with a suspected 400 people left to process. The countdown continues despite the ordered evacuation…