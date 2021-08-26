CCHQ Confirm Exact Cost of Boris’s No. 10 Flat Refurbishment Loan

Buried at the end of CCHQ’s annual report released today by the Electoral Commission are some new clarifications of the No. 10 ‘flat-gate’ saga. The Conservative Party officially say they provided a “bridging loan” of precisely £52,802 “in relation to the renovation of the Prime Ministerial residence in Downing Street” in anticipation of the formation of the PM’s now-abandoned “Downing Street Trust”. Conservative Central Office was then invoiced by the Cabinet Office in June 2020. Lord Brownlow then reimbursed the party…

CCHQ continues, “In March 2021, the Prime Minister personally settled the costs incurred by Lord Brownlow”, before pointing to the Independent Adviser on Ministers’ Interests review, which found the loan provided by CCHQ constituted financial support to the PM. The full stop at the end of the long-running row?