As per the rumours swirling yesterday afternoon, the anti-Starmer Trot Sharon Graham has won the Unite General Secretary election, on a platform to cut political ties with the party:

Sharon Graham: 46,696 (37.7%)

Steve Turner: 41,833 (33.8%)

Gerard Coyne: 35,334 (28.5%)

Starmer’s man Coyne – who wrote an op-ed for The Sun during the course of the campaign – came last. Last night Labour insiders were putting on a brave face over the prospect of the result – let’s see how long that lasts…