Australia Now Mandating Home Plague Posters

The State of South Australia now mandates that citizens returning from trips from neighbouring states Рwithin Australia Рlike New South Wales must quarantine for 14 days and place signs outside their homes. According to Police Commissioner Grant Stevens:

“they will be given a quarantine sign and be given a personal direction by an authorised officer to display that sign on the front of the premises they’re quarantining at for the 14-day period.”

The lesson of the last year is that hard lockdown police-state policies only delay the spread…