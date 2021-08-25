Australia Now Mandating Home Plague Posters

The State of South Australia now mandates that citizens returning from trips from neighbouring states – within Australia – like New South Wales must quarantine for 14 days and place signs outside their homes. According to Police Commissioner Grant Stevens:

“they will be given a quarantine sign and be given a personal direction by an authorised officer to display that sign on the front of the premises they’re quarantining at for the 14-day period.”

The lesson of the last year is that hard lockdown police-state policies only delay the spread…
