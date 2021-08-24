New Migrant Crossing Record Smashes Previous by 72%

On July 20th we saw a record migrant crossing figure of 430; a fortnight later on August 5th that was surpassed with a new record of 482. Both these figures have now been blown out of the water by Saturday’s figures, revealed last night to have hit 828 people in one day. The French still prevented 193 at their end, saving Priti from the potential humiliation of over 1000 people crossing in 24 hours…

For those wondering why Saturday’s figures are only being reported this morning, for 48 hours the Home Office were unable to actually provide any figures. Yesterday the BBC’s Simon Jones reported the operation to pick up the boats by Border Force, the Coastguard and RNLI was “made more complex by intelligence from France suggesting the boats could be used to smuggle firearms into the UK.” For anyone wanting an annual tally, it now stands at well over 12,000 making the crossing…